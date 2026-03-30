Israeli Navy intercepts Houthi drone over Red Sea

An Israeli Navy warship successfully intercepted a drone fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi terror group on Saturday, March 28.

The drone was intercepted over the Red Sea before it could reach Israel. The warship or the weapon used have not been identified.

This latest attack by the terror group also involved a second drone and a ballistic missile. The second drone was intercepted near Eilat by a ground-based Iron Dome system, while no details have been provided on whether the missile was similarly neutralised, though Israeli officials said it did not inflict any casualties or damage.