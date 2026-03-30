Israeli Navy intercepts Houthi drone over Red Sea

An Israeli Navy warship successfully intercepted a drone fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi terror group on Saturday, March 28.
The drone was intercepted over the Red Sea before it could reach Israel. The warship or the weapon used have not been identified.
This latest attack by the terror group also involved a second drone and a ballistic missile. The second drone was intercepted near Eilat by a ground-based Iron Dome system, while no details have been provided on whether the missile was similarly neutralised, though Israeli officials said it did not inflict any casualties or damage.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces...have carried out the first military operation using a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli military sites," Yahya Saree, the Houthis' spokesman, said in a social media post following Saturday's drone and missile attacks.
The attacks came shortly after Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al Houthi formally announced that his group would side with Iran in the latter's ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.
The attacks are the first overt action taken by the terror group in the conflict, which began late last month when US and Israeli forces struck various targets throughout Iran and which has driven fuel prices worldwide to record high levels.