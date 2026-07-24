VIDEO | US strikes Iran for 13th straight night, Trump vows major punishment after Houthi strikes

The US military said late on Thursday it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran that marked a 13th consecutive night of American attacks.

The latest strikes lasted more than two hours, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump promised "major military punishment" for Iran and its Houthi allies on Thursday after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, extending the war into a second major shipping chokepoint.