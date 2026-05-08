CENTCOM: US forces intercept Iranian attacks on warships, launch strikes in response

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that US forces intercepted what it said were "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defence strikes" as US Navy warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, May 7.
CENTCOM said that Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason transited the international sea passage.
No US assets were struck.
CENTCOM added that it eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.
"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the command said on Thursday.
The reported attacks by Iran came just days after the US military sank a number of small boats and intercepted drones and missiles deployed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.