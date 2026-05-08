CENTCOM: US forces intercept Iranian attacks on warships, launch strikes in response

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that US forces intercepted what it said were "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defence strikes" as US Navy warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, May 7.

CENTCOM said that Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason transited the international sea passage.

No US assets were struck.