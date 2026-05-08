Acts of War

CENTCOM: US forces intercept Iranian attacks on warships, launch strikes in response

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (nearest to camera) and another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer underway in the Strait of Hormuz
The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (nearest to camera) and another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer underway in the Strait of HormuzUS Central Command
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US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that US forces intercepted what it said were "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defence strikes" as US Navy warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, May 7.

CENTCOM said that Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason transited the international sea passage.

No US assets were struck.

CENTCOM added that it eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the command said on Thursday.

The reported attacks by Iran came just days after the US military sank a number of small boats and intercepted drones and missiles deployed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

MENA
Gulf of Oman
Iran
North America
US Navy
Strait of Hormuz
USS Mason
United States
US Central Command
Middle East Conflicts
USS Truxtun
USS Rafael Peralta (vessel)
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