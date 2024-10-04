Russian missile attack on cargo ship was done in error, UK defence ministry claims
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has stated that an attack by Russian forces against a civilian grain ship in the Black Sea off Romania last month was done in error.
In an intelligence update published on Thursday, October 3, the MOD said the crew of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber fired an AS-4 anti-ship cruise missile that struck the bulk carrier Aya as it left the Ukrainian Port of Chornomorsk on September 11.
The bulk carrier was en route to Egypt with a cargo of Ukrainian grain when the attack occurred. Although the vessel itself suffered significant damage, there were no casualties reported among the crew.
The MOD said that the missile may have failed to detonate, which would have otherwise resulted in more catastrophic damage.
The ministry added that it is unlikely that Aya was the intended target for this mission and was likely struck due to "poor targeting procedures from Russian pilots using an aging munition."
The MOD also said there is "a realistic possibility" the incident occurred due to the bomber's crew incorrectly identifying Aya as their target in haste, as they had probably wanted to depart the area immediately after launch "for fear of being targeted by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile."
The intelligence update concluded by saying the AS-4 missile has "consistently underperformed" in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and that launching a supersonic cruise missile on an incorrect heading against a likely erroneous target in international waters "demonstrates extremely poor and irresponsible aviation practice."