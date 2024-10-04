Russian missile attack on cargo ship was done in error, UK defence ministry claims

In an intelligence update published on Thursday, October 3, the MOD said the crew of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber fired an AS-4 anti-ship cruise missile that struck the bulk carrier Aya as it left the Ukrainian Port of Chornomorsk on September 11.

The bulk carrier was en route to Egypt with a cargo of Ukrainian grain when the attack occurred. Although the vessel itself suffered significant damage, there were no casualties reported among the crew.