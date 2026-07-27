Acts of War

28 Indian crew safe after LPG tanker comes under attack off Iran

Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz
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A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was attacked in Iranian territorial waters on Friday, the Indian embassy in Tehran said.

All Indian crew members are safe and the embassy is in contact with the authorities, it said in a statement posted on social media.

The vessel, named Disha, was attacked by an unknown missile near the Strait of Hormuz while en route to the Persian Gulf, the Forward Seamen's Union of India, a trade union representing Indian maritime workers, said on social media.

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The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, was the main transit route for around a fifth of global energy supplies before the conflict erupted in Iran.

Tensions have escalated since a fragile truce between Washington and Tehran collapsed in early July, reviving heavy exchanges of strikes and further disrupting shipping through the waterway.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

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