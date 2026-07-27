28 Indian crew safe after LPG tanker comes under attack off Iran

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was attacked in Iranian territorial waters on Friday, the Indian embassy in Tehran said.

All Indian crew members are safe and the embassy is in contact with the authorities, it said in a statement posted on social media.

The vessel, named Disha, was attacked by an unknown missile near the Strait of Hormuz while en route to the Persian Gulf, the Forward Seamen's Union of India, a trade union representing Indian maritime workers, said on social media.