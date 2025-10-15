Yacht sinks after being rammed by orcas off Portugal

A yacht with five people on board sank after being struck by orcas off the coast of Portugal on Friday, October 10.
Local authorities said the French-flagged Ti'fare had a family of five including three small children on board some 50 nautical miles off Peniche when the incident occurred.
The adult occupants sent out a distress call saying that the yacht began taking on water after being struck by a pod of orcas.
All five people who were on the yacht abandoned ship into a waiting liferaft. They were later brought aboard a Good Samaritan fishing boat before being evacuated to shore by a Portuguese Air Force helicopter.
The incident is the second vessel sinking caused by an orca strike to occur off the Iberian Peninsula in less than a month.
In mid-September, a yacht sank after being struck by orcas five nautical miles off the coast of Fonte da Telha south of Lisbon. The yacht's five occupants were all safely rescued by the crew of a nearby Good Samaritan vessel.