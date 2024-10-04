The damaged yacht (foreground, lower right) being towed to Cuxhaven with the rescue vessel Hermann Marwede providing escort
Accidents

Yacht damaged following collision with cargo ship in German Bight

The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger; DGzRS) came to the aid of a small yacht after it became involved in a collision with a larger cargo vessel in the German Bight on Thursday, October 3.

The incident between the locally-owned 9.5-metre yacht and the Cyprus-flagged coastal carrier Lotta occurred some five nautical miles off Scharhörn island near Cuxhaven at around 06:40 local time on Thursday.

The yacht suffered damage to its hull and its mast but remained afloat, while Lotta sustained only minor damage. Neither the yacht's skipper nor the crew on the cargo vessel suffered injuries.

The DGzRS rescue vessels Hermann Marwede and Anneliese Kramer and a good Samaritan boat arrived in the area to render assistance. The cargo ship had remained in the area on standby while awaiting the arrival of the other vessels.

The skipper was later brought aboard Hermann Marwede while Anneliese Kramer towed the yacht to Cuxhaven. The entire convoy arrived at Cuxhaven at around 12:20.

