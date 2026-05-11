Wreck of ill-fated UK fishing vessel donated to help train accident investigators

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has donated the wreck of the whelk potting vessel Nicola Faith to Cranfield University for use when training students in accident investigation on its fundamentals of accident investigation course.

Nicola Faith was a fishing vessel that capsized off the coast of Colwyn Bay, Wales in 2021 leading to the tragic loss of the three crewmembers – Ross Ballantine, Alan Minard and Carl McGrath.

In order to thoroughly investigate the accident and learn safety lessons, the MAIB conducted an extensive search for the vessel and salvaged the wreckage when it was discovered. Having completed the investigation, the MAIB has now donated the wreck to create a beneficial educational opportunity.