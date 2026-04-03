Worker killed in accident at Japanese shipyard

One person was killed as a result of an accident at a shipyard in Japan's Kagawa Prefecture on Saturday, March 28.

The accident at the Marugame facilities of Imabari Shipbuilding occurred on Saturday morning (local time) while an on-site ground-controlled crane was lifting a 12-metre-long, 6.6-ton steel block, the company said in a statement issued two days later.

One of the two beams being used to carry the steel block suddenly came loose during the lifting operation, causing the block itself to lose balance and end up striking the crane operator. This individual was later pronounced deceased by responding emergency services personnel before he could be brought to hospital.