Worker crushed to death by falling containers at India's Jawaharlal Nehru Port

One person was killed while another individual suffered serious injuries after they became pinned underneath cargo containers that had collapsed from a vessel at India's Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) on Monday, July 6.
The incident occurred at around 03:30 local time on Monday as the area was experiencing heavy rains and strong winds.
Eight empty containers has been stacked on a vessel near one of the berths at JNP's Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal. A local police official said strong winds caused four of those containers to fall onto two nearby trucks, forcing operations at the terminal to be temporarily halted.
The two victims were reportedly standing on one of the trucks and were helping load and unload containers from other vessels using a quay crane when they became trapped underneath one of the fallen boxes.
One victim, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Indira Gandhi Rural Government Hospital in nearby Uran while the other worker, aged 30, was brought to Medicover Hospital in Kharghar.
A spokesperson for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said that an investigation is already underway and that all necessary support has been extended to those affected by the tragedy.