Water ingress on towing vessel caused by poor hull condition, NTSB report reveals

The towing vessel Uncle Blue was towing one empty barge on March 26, 2023, when the vessel began flooding. When the vessel was lifted by crane during salvage, NTSB investigators noted water pouring from holes in the portside shell plating in its lazarette.

Investigators found the nearly 60-year-old vessel had numerous wastage holes in the hull and doubler plates installed near the wastage holes. Given the vessel’s age, the holes found in the hull, and the presence of the double plates, investigators determined that the hull was not adequately maintained.