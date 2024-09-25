Boat skipper gets seven years' jail time for capsizing that killed 17 off Central Vietnam

The Quang Nam Provincial People's Court imposed the sentence on 54-year-old Le Sen, who was at the helm of the tour boat Phuong Dong 05 when it capsized in rough weather off the Central Vietnamese resort town of Hoi An on February 26, 2022.

An investigation by local police revealed that Sen had attempted to execute a turn at a speed of 10 knots whereas the maximum allowable limit for turning was only five knots. The boat then overturned, causing water ingress, and some of the passengers had reportedly become trapped as the vessel lacked emergency exits.