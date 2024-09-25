Boat skipper gets seven years' jail time for capsizing that killed 17 off Central Vietnam
A court in Quang Nam province in Central Vietnam has sentenced a local boat captain to seven years' imprisonment for his role in a maritime accident that left 17 people dead in 2022.
The Quang Nam Provincial People's Court imposed the sentence on 54-year-old Le Sen, who was at the helm of the tour boat Phuong Dong 05 when it capsized in rough weather off the Central Vietnamese resort town of Hoi An on February 26, 2022.
An investigation by local police revealed that Sen had attempted to execute a turn at a speed of 10 knots whereas the maximum allowable limit for turning was only five knots. The boat then overturned, causing water ingress, and some of the passengers had reportedly become trapped as the vessel lacked emergency exits.
Twenty-two survivors and the bodies of 13 deceased victims were found during the subsequent search and rescue operation. Another four people who were also on the boat when it capsized are still missing and are presumed dead.
Under a separate investigation, it was discovered that the boat was originally built to carry only 12 passengers but later underwent conversion to accommodate up to 30. Investigators said that the additional seats took up space that would have otherwise permitted the installation of emergency exits and storage space for lifejackets and other safety equipment.