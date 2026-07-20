VIDEO | Yacht catches fire off Romblon province, Philippines; all four crew rescued

A private motor yacht caught fire while underway off Romblon province in the Philippines on Sunday, July 19.
The yacht Jason had earlier departed Zambales province further north that same day and was en route to Cebu province when a blaze ignited in her engine room while she was off Romblon's San Fernando municipality.
Upon receiving a report on the incident at around 13:00 local time, the Philippine Coast Guard deployed search and rescue personnel to the area.
The yacht's four crewmembers were subsequently rescued by local fishermen aboard Good Samaritan boats and were later handed over to the coast guard. No injuries have been reported.
The coast guard said that the fire on the yacht was still raging as of the early afternoon of Sunday and that vessel will be towed away from the navigable channel off San Fernando as soon as the blaze is contained.
Jason's captain said the fire originated in the vessel's engine compartment.