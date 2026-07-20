VIDEO | Yacht catches fire off Romblon province, Philippines; all four crew rescued

The yacht's four crewmembers were subsequently rescued by local fishermen aboard Good Samaritan boats and were later handed over to the coast guard. No injuries have been reported.

The coast guard said that the fire on the yacht was still raging as of the early afternoon of Sunday and that vessel will be towed away from the navigable channel off San Fernando as soon as the blaze is contained.

Jason's captain said the fire originated in the vessel's engine compartment.