VIDEO | US Coast Guard rescues five from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

A fixed-wing aircraft located the life raft, established communications with the survivors, and confirmed everyone was in stable condition.

Due to the long distance from shore, the coast guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush to provide a refuelling platform for the rescue helicopter.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, successfully recovered all five individuals from the life raft in good health, and returned to the carrier for further refuelling before transporting the survivors safely back to Air Station Elizabeth City.