VIDEO | US Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police rescue five from capsized vessels

The US Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action rescued three federal agents and two boaters during a search and rescue response involving two vessel capsizes off Isla de Cabras on March 30. All five individuals were reported safe following the operation in Toa Baja.

Coast guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a report from the Puerto Rico Police at 21:05 regarding a capsized 22-foot (6.7-metre) vessel. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued to alert traffic while a 45-foot (13.7-metre) response boat medium and an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

A Customs and Border Protection marine unit also responded but capsized in 10-foot (three-metre) swells while attempting to reach the original vessel, throwing three agents into the water. The coast guard reported that the station boat crew could not reach the survivors due to a "deteriorated sea state" and the position of the craft beyond the reef line.