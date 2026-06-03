VIDEO | Tour boat sinks off Turkish Riviera; all 148 on board rescued

A tour boat carrying 148 passengers and crew sank off the resort city of Marmaris on the Turkish Riviera while on a scheduled voyage on Friday, May 29.

Local media reported that the 28-metre Big Boss Diamond had departed Marmaris on a five-hour journey to the Nimara Peninsula on the afternoon (local time) of Friday when it suddenly tilted to one side and began taking on water.

The tour boat's crew then advised the passengers to don lifejackets while Good Samaritan vessels arrived in the area to assist in the evacuation.