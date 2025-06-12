VIDEO | Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's south
At least three people have died and ten people were injured when a methanol reservoir caught fire in a port in Iran's southern province of Bushehr, state media IRNA reported on Wednesday.
State TV said a vessel carrying methanol, which was docked at the port of Bandar Dayyer and belongs to the Kaveh Petrochemicals Company, had caught fire for reasons which were not yet known.
"Considering the extent of the fire, it is likely that the number of dead and injured will rise," the head of the province's emergency services said.
In April, a large explosion took place at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran killing 57 people, with some officials blaming poor storage of chemicals in containers. An official investigation into the incident has yet to be completed.
