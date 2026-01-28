VIDEO | Seven rescued after yacht catches fire off Batangas, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard successfully rescued all seven crewmembers of a sailing yacht after it caught fire while off the coast of the Philippines' Batangas province on Tuesday, January 27.

The coast guard learned about the incident at around 07:35 local time on Tuesday when an eyewitness aboard another vessel reported that a nearby yacht was ablaze in the waters off Batangas' Tingloy municipality.

A response boat with an embarked coast guard rescue team was immediately deployed to the same area as the burning vessel, which was later identified as the sailing yacht Allusive.