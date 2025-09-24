VIDEO | Seven dead after fishing boat capsizes in bad weather off Cagayan, Philippines

Seven people were killed after a fishing boat capsized in bad weather off Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Monday, September 22.
The fishing vessel Jobhenz with 13 crew on board was off the coast of Cagayan's Santa Ana municipality as the area was experiencing severe weather conditions brought about by Typhoon Ragasa.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the boat had sought shelter and dropped anchor near Cagayan's San Vicente Port when it was overcome by strong winds, causing it to capsize.
The coast guard sent boat crews and divers to the area shortly after being informed about the incident. The subsequent search and rescue (SAR) operation led to the recovery of one deceased victim and six survivors on Monday while the bodies of six deceased crewmembers were found over the next 48 hours.
Some of the deceased victims were found within the hull of the overturned boat. Photographs provided by the coast guard via social media show SAR personnel cutting through the vessel's hull to retrieve the bodies of those crewmen who had become trapped on board when the capsizing occurred.
Local newspaper Philippine Daily Inquirer reports that the six survivors have since received trauma counselling from the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development.