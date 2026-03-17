VIDEO | Patrol boat capsizes near Kastellorizo, Greece; all on board rescued

A patrol boat belonging to Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, capsized off Kastellorizo Island in Greece on Monday, March 16.

The incident occurred at around 16:20 local time on Monday shortly after the vessel departed the Port of Megisti on Kastellorizo with five people on board.

A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel and a Good Samaritan boat immediately diverted to the area to render assistance after one of the people on the Frontex vessel sent out a distress call by telephone.