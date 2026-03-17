VIDEO | Patrol boat capsizes near Kastellorizo, Greece; all on board rescued

A patrol boat belonging to Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, capsized off Kastellorizo Island in Greece on Monday, March 16.
The incident occurred at around 16:20 local time on Monday shortly after the vessel departed the Port of Megisti on Kastellorizo with five people on board.
A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel and a Good Samaritan boat immediately diverted to the area to render assistance after one of the people on the Frontex vessel sent out a distress call by telephone.
All five people who were on the boat were safely rescued. These included three Estonian crewmembers, a Hellenic Coast Guard liaison officer, and Karin Rannu, the Estonian Ambassador to Greece.
The ambassador and three other people were later brought aboard a Hellenic Air Force helicopter and evacuated to hospital in Megisti to undergo treatment for injuries.
An Estonian Police and Border Guard Board official said the ambassador suffered minor injuries while two of the Frontex boat's Estonian crew were in serious condition.
The Port Authority of Megisti has begun an investigation into the mishap.