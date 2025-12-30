VIDEO | One killed after fire breaks out on tour boat in southern Bangladesh

One person was killed after a fire ignited on a tour boat in the city of Cox's Bazar in southern Bangladesh on Saturday, December 27.
The incident on the vessel identified as the 30-metre Atlantic Cruise occurred at around 06:30 local time on Saturday when a blaze broke out in her engine room and quickly spread to the other compartments.
The vessel was berthed at the Cox's Bazar district of Nuniachhara at the time of the incident. There were no passengers on board as the crew were still conducting final preparations before allowing embarkation to proceed.
Personnel from the Bangladesh Navy and the Bangladesh Coast Guard as well as some Good Samaritans in speedboats successfully rescued all but one of the vessel's 16-strong crew.
Firefighters who were able to board the razed vessel later that day found the body of a deceased 25-year-old male, who has since been identified as the sole missing crewmember.
Officials believe that the victim may have become trapped in his cabin and was unable to escape as the fire spread on board.
An investigation has been launched to identify the cause of the fire, which was finally extinguished after several hours.