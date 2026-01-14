VIDEO | Occupants rescued from grounded crab boat near Port Orford, Oregon

The US Coast Guard and local partners have successfully rescued all occupants of a fishing vessel that ran aground on the Oregon coast over the weekend.
The emergency response effort was carried out after the crab boat Texas Lady came to rest on a beach near the city of Port Orford on the morning (local time) of Sunday, January 11.
Personnel from the coast guard, the Sixes Rural Fire Protection District, and the Port Orford Fire Department as well as search and rescue (SAR) volunteers arrived in the area later that morning to render assistance.
Despite challenging surf conditions that caused the grounded boat to rock sideways, the SAR volunteers were able to retrieve two dogs from the vessel while a coast guard helicopter airlifted two of the three crewmembers to safety.
The third crewmember had jumped overboard after the grounding and was able to swim safely to shore.
Authorities called off the planned refloating of the grounded boat after they determined that it had suffered damage that would prevent it from being repaired. It will instead be brought up onto the beach to be demolished and then removed.