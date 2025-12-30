VIDEO | Fire ignites on feeder ship in Indonesia's Tanjung Perak Port

A feeder container vessel suffered an onboard fire while berthed at the Port of Tanjung Perak near the city of Surabaya in Indonesia on Monday, December 29.
The incident on the 15,400DWT Verizon occurred one day after its arrival at Tanjung Perak's Berlian Container Terminal.
Eyewitnesses said they saw plumes of smoke emanating near the superstructure shortly after 05:00 local time on Monday.
According to local officials, the fire originated in the engine and spread to other onboard areas.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze as the ship's 22-strong crew were being evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
The firefighting effort continued for another four hours, after which authorities said the blaze has been brought under control and full operations at the terminal may resume.
One fire official said the flames had spread to around 20 square metres within the interiors before being finally contained.
Local news outlets have quoted the ship's operator as saying that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short.
The 1995-built Verizon has been sailing on interisland feeder routes in Indonesia since 2015.