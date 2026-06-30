VIDEO | Ferry suffers flooding shortly after leaving port in Saint Kitts and Nevis; all on board rescued

An inter-island ferry ended up partially submerged shortly after it left port in Saint Kitts and Nevis' capital of Basseterre on Monday, June 29.
The ferry Apple Syder had 47 people on board when it sailed out of Basseterre on a scheduled voyage to Nevis.
The vessel suffered water ingress and began to sink just minutes after leaving port, prompting the crew to send out a distress call and to instruct the passengers to don lifejackets.
Video footage that has circulated online showed people with lifejackets floating in the water near the partially submerged ferry by the time rescuers arrived at the scene.
Personnel of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, local fishermen, and the crew of a Good Samaritan vessel successfully rescued all 47 people who were on the ferry. No serious injuries have been reported.
Apple Syder has since been towed to shore to allow a damage assessment to be conducted.
Local authorities have begun an investigation to determine the probable causes of the mishap.