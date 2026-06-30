VIDEO | Ferry suffers flooding shortly after leaving port in Saint Kitts and Nevis; all on board rescued

Video footage that has circulated online showed people with lifejackets floating in the water near the partially submerged ferry by the time rescuers arrived at the scene.

Personnel of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, local fishermen, and the crew of a Good Samaritan vessel successfully rescued all 47 people who were on the ferry. No serious injuries have been reported.

Apple Syder has since been towed to shore to allow a damage assessment to be conducted.

Local authorities have begun an investigation to determine the probable causes of the mishap.