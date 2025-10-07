VIDEO | Ferry strikes pier and moored vessel in central Istanbul

A passenger vessel accidentally struck another vessel and a pier in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday, October 6.
Local media said the Ro-Pax ferry Okmeydani suffered a steering failure as it was approaching the Sirkeci terminal in the Eminonu district of central Istanbul shortly after 10:00 local time on Monday.
The vessel then ended up hitting the stern of the moored fast ferry Nilufer Hatun as well as a nearby pier.
Paramedics and police arrived on-scene shortly afterwards to render assistance to the passengers on Okmeydani.
Although reports stated that many of the passengers had panicked, none on board the ferry suffered injuries.
Local authorities said the pier sustained some damage from the incident whereas the two vessels involved were found to have suffered no serious material damage.
Okmeydani has since been towed to a nearby secure area to enable inspectors to survey the damage to the pier.
An initial investigation revealed that the ferry's rudder had become locked while it was approaching Sirkeci, resulting in the loss of control that led to the incident.