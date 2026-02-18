VIDEO | Containership collides with ferries at Brazil's Santos Port

A container vessel accidentally collided with two small ferries at the Port of Santos in Brazil on Monday, February 16.
The incident involving the Singaporean-flagged Seaspan Empire occurred at around 21:30 local time on Monday just as it was about to leave the port.
The ship was reportedly unable to berth at the port due to a lack of available space.
The containership then struck the two ferries, which had only four crewmembers between them and no passengers or vehicles on board.
Reports stated that the four crewmembers jumped overboard immediately following the collision and were able to swim safely to shore.
No injuries have been reported while the containership's bow suffered only minor damage from the impact.
Seaspan Empire sailed to the port's anchorage following the incident. The ship later headed for the nearby DP World terminal, arriving there in the early morning of Tuesday, February 17.
The two ferries were eventually secured and were assessed for any signs of damage.
Port authorities said that the incident did not affect navigation and that an investigation is already underway.