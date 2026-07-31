VIDEO | Cargo ship runs aground in Dardanelles off Turkey

A cargo ship suffered engine failure and ran aground while transiting the Dardanelles Strait just off the coast of Turkey on Wednesday, July 29.
The San Marino-registered bulk carrier Pilatus Marine was in ballast and en route to Russia after having earlier departed Syria when the accident occurred.
Turkish authorities ordered the temporary suspension of traffic along the strait as divers inspected the hull of the 190-metre-long ship.
The inspection revealed that the hull did not suffer significant damage, and the ship was refloated early the following morning (local time) with assistance provided by two tugs from the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety.
The Dardanelles was reopened to traffic in both directions shortly after the stranded bulker was towed away from the area. No injuries have been reported.
The 2011-built Pilatus Maritime had been cited for deficiencies following port state control inspections of the ship in Russia and Turkey since the beginning of this year.