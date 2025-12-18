VIDEO | 14 rescued after trawler runs aground in rough seas on Ireland's western coast

The Irish Coast Guard successfully rescued all 14 crewmembers of a foreign fishing vessel after it ran aground in rough seas on the Dingle Peninsula on Ireland's western coast on Sunday, December 14.
The incident occurred shortly after the French-flagged, Spanish-owned bottom trawler Fastnet became disabled while underway on Sunday morning (local time).
The vessel had just left Dingle Harbour and was swept about by strong winds and large waves until it came to rest in a rocky area near Dingle Lighthouse.
The Irish Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft to the scene as the Irish Naval Service sent the Samuel Beckett-class offshore patrol vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) meanwhile deployed a rescue boat from Valentia just over 20 kilometres away.
The RNLI boat crews attempted to tow the trawler to port but were unsuccessful due to the prevailing rough sea conditions. Because towing could not be undertaken, it was decided to evacuate the trawler's crew via helicopter.
The coast guard helicopter eventually brought all 14 of the trawler's crew to safety after two round trips. No injuries have been reported.
The trawler has remained upright where it ran aground. However, the coast guard said it has been monitoring the waters surrounding the wreck following reports of a diesel spill near the hull.