VIDEO | 14 rescued after trawler runs aground in rough seas on Ireland's western coast

The RNLI boat crews attempted to tow the trawler to port but were unsuccessful due to the prevailing rough sea conditions. Because towing could not be undertaken, it was decided to evacuate the trawler's crew via helicopter.

The coast guard helicopter eventually brought all 14 of the trawler's crew to safety after two round trips. No injuries have been reported.

The trawler has remained upright where it ran aground. However, the coast guard said it has been monitoring the waters surrounding the wreck following reports of a diesel spill near the hull.