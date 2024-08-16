Vessel collision injures five on Bangkok's Chao Phraya River

The tour boat Chao Phraya Express 194 was near the mouth of the Bangkok Noi Canal when it was struck amidships by another vessel with no passengers on board at around 12:43 local time on Thursday. The force of the impact left the tour boat with a damaged roof and five of its passengers with head and leg injuries.

The injured passengers, who have been identified as three Thai and two Canadian nationals, were subsequently transported to Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital. All five have since been discharged.