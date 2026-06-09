Valve misalignment causes barge to collide with Mississippi bridge, NTSB report finds

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a marine investigation report detailing the collision of a barge tow with the Vicksburg Highway 80 Bridge in Mississippi.

The federal agency determined that the accident involving the towing vessel Rickey Hughes resulted in an estimated $1.9 million in damage to the barges.

On April 28, 2025, the Rickey Hughes departed Cairo, Illinois, pushing 22 barges loaded with cargo downbound on the Lower Mississippi River. An advisory shoreside captain boarded the vessel on May 1 to assist the crew through the high-water conditions, where the river gage at Vicksburg read 48.73 feet (14.9 metres).