US Navy relieves destroyer skipper over collision during at-sea refuelling

Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, Commander, US Naval Forces Southern Command, relieved the commanding officer of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun, Commander James Koffi, on Sunday, February 22, due to a loss of confidence in the latter's ability to command.

The relief occurred after Truxtun was involved in a collision with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply during a replenishment-at-sea on February 11, 2026, in the US Southern Command area of responsibility.

The navy said that two personnel suffered minor injuries from the collision and that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.