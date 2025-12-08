US Navy releases findings of Truman Carrier Strike Group incident investigations

The US Navy released investigations related to the four incidents at sea that occurred during the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s September 2024 to May 2025 deployment.
The navy said these investigations assessed underlying procedural compliance and standards and reviewed how a carrier strike group prepares for and responds to adversity during combat operations.
"These investigations reinforce the need to continue investing in our people to ensure we deliver battle-ready forces to operational commanders," said Admiral Jim Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations. "Despite the challenges, the sailors of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group demonstrated adaptability, professionalism, and complete commitment to the mission throughout the deployment."
The navy said each investigation was conducted independently and thoroughly, in accordance with navy policy, immediately following the incidents. Appropriate accountability actions have been taken to address these incidents.
The investigation into the loss of an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 in the Red Sea on December 22, 2024 during a friendly fire incident with the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg found that a lack of integrated training opportunities between Gettysburg and the carrier strike group, lack of forceful backup on the cruiser, and lack of cohesion across the carrier strike group contributed to the misidentification, and subsequent engagement, of the friendly aircraft and near miss of another.
There were no personnel casualties or major injuries.
The investigation into the collision between the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the merchant vessel Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea on February 12, 2025, found that the collision was avoidable. The carrier’s bridge team failed to safely navigate past the merchant vessel.
No personnel or engineering casualties occurred on either vessel. The navy relieved the commanding officer of Harry S. Truman in February due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.
Following the collision, Harry S. Truman pulled into US Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. While in port, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center personnel, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and local industry partner the Theodoropoulos Group removed exterior portions of the damaged ship and installed bulkheads inside each of the damaged spaces for weathertight integrity.
Following the repairs, Harry S. Truman returned to the Red Sea to resume combat operations. Complete repair of the damage is scheduled during the ship’s upcoming refuelling and complex overhaul at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division.
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA-136 and a tow tractor were lost from Truman’s hangar bay on April 28, 2025, during evasive manoeuvres in response to an incoming ballistic missile in the Red Sea.
While all actions taken were within standard operating procedures, the investigation determined that the primary cause was an aircraft brake system failure, compounded by insufficient communication between the bridge, flight deck control, and hangar bay control. The crew’s quick thinking and resourcefulness prevented any personnel injuries or further damage.
On May 6, 2025, an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-11 was lost following the failure of the number arresting wire aboard Truman.
The investigation found the failure was caused by a malfunctioning number four starboard sheave damper. Contributing factors included inadequate maintenance practices, low manning levels, limited knowledge, and insufficient training.
The navy said the high operational tempo and combat conditions also contributed to a strained environment. No injuries occurred, and flight operations resumed within hours.
“The navy’s sustained combat operations in the US Central Command area of operations for the past two years demonstrated our battle effectiveness and ability to maintain freedom of navigation,” said Kilby. “As we reflect on these incidents and ongoing improvement efforts, the navy remains laser-focused on producing battle ready sailors and forces to ensure the navy provides our nation with the most lethal, combat-credible, and ready force possible.”