US Navy releases findings of Truman Carrier Strike Group incident investigations

USS Gettysburg friendly fire Incident, December 22, 2024

The investigation into the loss of an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 in the Red Sea on December 22, 2024 during a friendly fire incident with the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg found that a lack of integrated training opportunities between Gettysburg and the carrier strike group, lack of forceful backup on the cruiser, and lack of cohesion across the carrier strike group contributed to the misidentification, and subsequent engagement, of the friendly aircraft and near miss of another.

There were no personnel casualties or major injuries.

USS Harry S. Truman collision with merchant vessel Besiktas-M: February 12, 2025

The investigation into the collision between the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the merchant vessel Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea on February 12, 2025, found that the collision was avoidable. The carrier’s bridge team failed to safely navigate past the merchant vessel.

No personnel or engineering casualties occurred on either vessel. The navy relieved the commanding officer of Harry S. Truman in February due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.