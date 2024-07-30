US Coast Guard to convene public hearing into fatal loss of Titan submersible

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Charleston County Council Chambers, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina. Due to capacity limitations, members of the public are encouraged to view the hearing via the livestream. Livestream information will be published closer to the convening date.

The formal hearing is scheduled to convene daily at 08:30 local time on September 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

The hearing will examine all aspects of the loss of Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response, and the submersible industry.