US Coast Guard responds to crane collapse in Charleston, South Carolina

US Coast Guard Sector Charleston's captain of the port has placed a 100-yard (90-metre) safety zone around a pier after a crane fell into the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, July 10.

While the exposed portion of the crane is lit with magnet flashing lights, the coast guard has urged mariners to use extreme caution while transiting the area and maintain a sharp lookout due to the submerged hazard to navigation.

The crane reportedly has a maximum potential of 1,000 gallons (3,800 litres) of fuel and boom is deployed around the area.