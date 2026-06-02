US Coast Guard, partners rescue boater following vessel fire near Virgin Islands

US Coast Guard Boat Forces Unit US Virgin Islands, St Thomas Rescue and St John Rescue marine units rescued a boater following a vessel fire near St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, on Sunday, May 31.

Coast guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a radio call on Channel 16 at approximately 17:15 local time from an aircraft reporting a vessel fire, approximately 12 nautical miles south of St Thomas.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a coast guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and a 33-foot (10-metre) boat to respond and search for signs of distress.