US Coast Guard and Navy rescue four people from capsized vessel off Florida

A US Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Naval Air Station Key West MH-60S Marlin helicopter crew rescued four boaters on Wednesday.
Their 28-foot (8.5-metre) vessel capsized approximately 30 miles (48.2 kilometres) north of Key West.
The boaters were reported to be in stable condition and were transported to emergency medical service personnel at Key West International Airport.
The rescue followed an urgent marine information broadcast issued by Sector Key West watchstanders.
An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew on routine patrol located the survivors after the capsized vessel began to smoke.
The boaters had tied their life jackets together to remain grouped in seas of two to four feet (0.6 to 1.2 metres) and 18 mph (29 kilometres per hour) winds.
One individual managed to use a handheld radio to call for assistance on channel 16 before the boat capsized.
A coast guard rescue swimmer was deployed from the MH-65 helicopter to assist in the hoist of three survivors.
The Navy MH-60S Marlin crew subsequently hoisted the fourth survivor and the rescue swimmer.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Tabitha Pearigen noted that the use of life jackets and communication equipment was vital to the success of the mission.
Officials reminded boaters to check weather conditions and ensure all safety gear is functional before getting underway.