Unsafe pilot ladder rigging, lack of protective equipment cited in fatal man overboard incident from bulk carrier off Sweden

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the man overboard incident that had led to loss of life from a cargo vessel off the Swedish coast on October 14, 2025.
On the said date, the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier World Prize was 3.5 nautical miles off the coast when her bosun fell from the main deck while the crew were preparing the pilot ladder following the vessel’s departure from the Port of Rönnskär.
A pilot boat operated by the Swedish Maritime Administration, was a short distance away. The pilot boat’s crew attempted to recover the bosun from the water but were unsuccessful.
The bosun's body was recovered from the seabed the following day.
The MAIB said the unsafe procedure used when rigging the pilot ladder on board World Prize had become normalised practice. Also, crewmembers working near an area of unguarded deck edge were not equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment to prevent them falling or arrest any fall should they do so.
The risk mitigations in the permit to work that was used to manage safety on board World Prize were not strictly adhered to, the MAIB found.
The local supervision of the rigging of the pilot ladder on World Prize was ineffective in ensuring it was conducted in a safe manner, and no one present intervened to stop the unsafe work as it progressed.
The evidence indicated that the safety climate on board World Prize resulted in an emphasis on the documentation of compliance rather than the effective management of risk. Lastly, the suitability and lack of familiarity with equipment and training in recovery procedures on board the pilot boat reduced the capability of the crew to recover an unconscious person from the water.
The MAIB said that in view of the actions already taken, no recommendations have been made in the accompanying report.