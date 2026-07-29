Unsafe pilot ladder rigging, lack of protective equipment cited in fatal man overboard incident from bulk carrier off Sweden

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the man overboard incident that had led to loss of life from a cargo vessel off the Swedish coast on October 14, 2025.

On the said date, the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier World Prize was 3.5 nautical miles off the coast when her bosun fell from the main deck while the crew were preparing the pilot ladder following the vessel’s departure from the Port of Rönnskär.

A pilot boat operated by the Swedish Maritime Administration, was a short distance away. The pilot boat’s crew attempted to recover the bosun from the water but were unsuccessful.

The bosun's body was recovered from the seabed the following day.