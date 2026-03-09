Two missing after tanker hits fishing boat off Kerala, India

Two people are feared dead after a fishing vessel sank in the Arabian Sea off India's Kerala state on Saturday, March 7.

Police officials in Kerala said the locally-registered trawler St Joseph was at anchor 120 nautical miles offshore when she was struck by the Panamanian-flagged chemical tanker Solis in the early afternoon (local time) of Saturday.

The smaller fishing vessel became heavily damaged and sank within minutes, though nine of her crew were brought aboard the tanker shortly afterwards. Two crewmembers reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.