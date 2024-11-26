Two missing after submarine collides with fishing boat off India’s western coast

The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the incident occurred at around 21:30 local time on Thursday when an Indian Navy Kalvari-class submarine and a fishing vessel identified by the name Marthoma collided approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa.

The Indian Navy subsequently deployed vessels and aircraft as part of an extensive search and rescue (SAR) operation. Of the 13 crewmembers who were on the fishing vessel, 11 were successfully rescued while the remaining two could not be located.