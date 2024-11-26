Two missing after submarine collides with fishing boat off India’s western coast
Two people have gone missing after a submarine and a fishing vessel collided off the coast of the western Indian state of Goa on Thursday, November 21.
The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the incident occurred at around 21:30 local time on Thursday when an Indian Navy Kalvari-class submarine and a fishing vessel identified by the name Marthoma collided approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa.
The Indian Navy subsequently deployed vessels and aircraft as part of an extensive search and rescue (SAR) operation. Of the 13 crewmembers who were on the fishing vessel, 11 were successfully rescued while the remaining two could not be located.
The submarine, which reportedly did not suffer any serious damage, was transiting between ports when the collision occurred. However, navy officials said a full assessment of the vessel's hull will be conducted as part of the investigation into the incident.
Indian media confirmed that the SAR effort to locate the two missing sailors was still ongoing as of Saturday, November 23. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent some of its assets to assist in the operation.