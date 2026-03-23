Two missing after speedboat hits reef off Maldives

Two people have been reported missing after a speedboat accidentally struck a reef near an atoll in the Maldives on Saturday, March 21.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning (local time) when the unidentified privately owned vessel hit a reef just off a resort.
The speedboat then capsized due to having sustained significant damage from the impact. One Indian national who was among the passengers suffered multiple fractures and lacerations, The Times of India reported, quoting sources close to the individual's family.
The injured individual has been brought to hospital in the Maldives' capital of Male, where he is reportedly stable and remains under observation.
Two other passengers, who were also Indian nationals, remain unaccounted for, prompting the Maldives National Defence Force's Coast Guard to deploy divers and aerial assets to conduct search operations in the surrounding waters.
Indian authorities have not yet released information on the missing passengers' identities pending notification of their families.
The boat's passengers also included a fourth Indian man, a British woman, and a Russian woman.