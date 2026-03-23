Two missing after speedboat hits reef off Maldives

Two people have been reported missing after a speedboat accidentally struck a reef near an atoll in the Maldives on Saturday, March 21.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning (local time) when the unidentified privately owned vessel hit a reef just off a resort.

The speedboat then capsized due to having sustained significant damage from the impact. One Indian national who was among the passengers suffered multiple fractures and lacerations, The Times of India reported, quoting sources close to the individual's family.