Two missing after cargo ships collide off Guangzhou, China

Two people have gone missing after two commercial vessels collided off Ghangzhou, China, on Saturday, October 25.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was informed about the incident on Sunday, October 26, as one of the vessels involved was the Singapore-flagged container vessel Wan Hai A17.
The incident occurred at around 20:00 local time on Saturday.
According to information provided by Wan Hai Lines, Wan Hai A17 remains in stable condition with no injuries reported among her 23 crewmembers. No pollution has been reported.
However, it was reported that the Chinese-registered general cargo ship Hai Li 5 had sunk, and that Chinese authorities have been conducting search and rescue operations.
The MPA has been informed that two of Hai Li 5's 15 crewmembers remain missing and that Wan Hai A17 is currently being held in port to assist the Chinese authorities in their investigations.
The MPA said that will also be investigating the incident and that it is in contact with Wan Hai Lines and the Chinese authorities to provide assistance as needed.