Two missing after cargo ship capsizes off China's Hainan Island

Authorities in China have reported that two people are unaccounted for after a cargo vessel capsized in bad weather in the Gulf of Tonkin off Hainan Island late last week.

Maritime officials said that the Chinese-flagged bulk carrier Changxin 198 encountered rough seas that caused her cargo to shift during transit at around 22:00 local time on Saturday, January 31.

The ship then developed a heavy list and later capsized. All six of her crew were thrown overboard.