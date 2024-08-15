Two killed following boat collision off Kemaman, Malaysia
Two people was killed while two others have gone missing following a vessel collision incident off Kemaman district in Malaysia's Terengganu state on Sunday, August 11.
The incident occurred at around 06:30 local time on Sunday when a charter fishing boat with nine people on board including passengers was struck by a passing barge approximately seven nautical miles off the coast of Kemaman. The fishing boat then capsized and sank due to the force of the impact.
Search and rescue (SAR) teams have so far found five survivors and two deceased individuals in an operation that lasted well into Monday, August 12. Authorities assured that they are continuing their efforts to locate the last two missing victims.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Royal Malaysian Navy have deployed vessels for the SAR operation. The MMEA has also contributed a maritime patrol aircraft to the effort.
An official said the SAR operation is being hampered by rough sea conditions.