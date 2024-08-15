Two killed following boat collision off Kemaman, Malaysia

The incident occurred at around 06:30 local time on Sunday when a charter fishing boat with nine people on board including passengers was struck by a passing barge approximately seven nautical miles off the coast of Kemaman. The fishing boat then capsized and sank due to the force of the impact.

Search and rescue (SAR) teams have so far found five survivors and two deceased individuals in an operation that lasted well into Monday, August 12. Authorities assured that they are continuing their efforts to locate the last two missing victims.