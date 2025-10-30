Two killed after crane vessel capsizes in Sevastopol

Two people were killed while 20 others suffered injuries after a crane vessel under construction capsized in the city of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea on Tuesday, October 28.
Russian media said the vessel's crane was undergoing testing when the vessel itself suddenly overturned in Yuzhnaya Bay on Tuesday afternoon (local time).
Of the 20 injured, at least 15 reportedly fell into the water as the vessel capsized. Seven survivors has since been brought to hospital.
The Moscow Times reported that the crane vessel, identified as Gregory Prosyankin, was to be used to support maintenance of Russian Navy surface ships and submarines.
The vessel was originally scheduled to be operational by 2020. However, its construction had reportedly been beset by delays and work on the vessel temporarily ceased in 2023.
It remains unknown when the construction of the vessel resumed.
The Investigative Committee of Russia has already begun its probe into the accident, which it described as "abnormal."