Two injured after tour boat capsizes in southern Portugal

Two people suffered injuries after a boat carrying 12 people capsized inside a sea cave in the Algarve region of southern Portugal on Saturday, May 23.
The unnamed boat was inside a cave in Lagoa as part of a scheduled excursion when it suddenly flipped over, dumping all on board into the water.
Search and rescue personnel in two boats and Good Samaritans in kayaks rushed to the area shortly afterwards to render assistance. All 12 people who were on the tour boat were safely evacuated from the cave.
Two people suffered injuries though none are considered to be life-threatening. The injured individuals have since been brought to hospital in Portimão.
The tour boat's passengers at the time of the mishap reportedly included a pregnant woman and five children between the ages of two and six.
The National Maritime Authority of Portugal said that the overturned tour boat was later towed to Portimão for safety reasons.
An investigation has been launched to identify the events leading to the boat's capsizing.