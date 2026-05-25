Two injured after tour boat capsizes in southern Portugal

Two people suffered injuries after a boat carrying 12 people capsized inside a sea cave in the Algarve region of southern Portugal on Saturday, May 23.

The unnamed boat was inside a cave in Lagoa as part of a scheduled excursion when it suddenly flipped over, dumping all on board into the water.

Search and rescue personnel in two boats and Good Samaritans in kayaks rushed to the area shortly afterwards to render assistance. All 12 people who were on the tour boat were safely evacuated from the cave.