Two hospitalised after yacht suffers onboard explosion off Dutch coast

Two people were injured after a sailing yacht suffered an onboard explosion and a subsequent fire just off the Dutch coast on Sunday, August 2.

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij; KNRM) station at Urk received an alert about the incident on Sunday, prompting the deployment of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to the area.

The KNRM said the yacht's two occupants were thrown overboard by the force of the blast. They were already in the water when the blaze began to spread to the rest of their vessel.