Two feared dead following collision in Port of Amsterdam

Two people have gone missing after two vessels collided in the Port of Amsterdam on Sunday, October 26, Dutch news outlet NL Times reports.
The incident involving a small workboat and an inland vessel occurred in the port's Afrikahaven district at around 18:20 local time on Sunday.
The workboat, which had two people on board, sank shortly afterwards due to the force of the impact, thus prompting local officials to deploy divers and sonar-equipped rescue boats to the area.
Officials ordered the suspension of the search and rescue (SAR) effort at the conclusion of the so-called "golden hour," the critical period during which medical assistance needs to be administered to victims of serious physical trauma.
The divers were the first to be pulled out of the area. Some SAR boats remained in the area until around 22:00, though no trace of the sunken workboat's two occupants has yet been found.
A police investigation has been launched to identify the events that led to the incident.