Two dead after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off central Japan

Two people died while 10 others suffered injuries after a cargo ship collided with a recreational fishing vessel off the coast of Mie Prefecture in central Japan on Friday, February 20.

The Japan Coast Guard said the incident occurred off Toba City at around 12:55 local time on Friday when the 499-ton cargo vessel Shinsei Maru struck the smaller Kosei Maru, causing the latter to break apart and capsize.

Kosei Maru's captain and the 12 passengers were all thrown overboard. According to the coast guard, all 13 of them had already donned lifejackets by the time their vessel capsized.