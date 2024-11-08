Two dead, 12 missing after fishing boat capsizes off South Korea's Jeju Island

The Korea Coast Guard said that it first received an alert about the incident at around 04:34 local time on Friday shortly after the Busan-based fishing vessel Geumseong sank approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Jeju.

Coast guard officials said the vessel's crew at the time of the incident included 16 South Korean nationals and 11 foreign nationals. Among these crewmembers, only 15 individuals have so far been pulled out of the water.