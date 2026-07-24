Tug skipper pleads guilty to manslaughter over deadly collision in Biscayne Bay, Florida

A local tug captain has pleaded guilty to federal charges after operating a barge with obstructed visibility and without a proper lookout, causing a fatal collision that claimed the lives of three children participating in a sailing camp in Florida's Biscayne Bay nearly a year prior.

According to court records, Yusiel Lopez Insua, 46, of Miami, was piloting a 25-foot (7.6-metre) tug pushing a construction barge measuring 108 feet (32.9 metres) long and 28 feet (8.6 metres) wide and displacing 149 GT across Biscayne Bay on July 28, 2025.

The barge, loaded with construction debris, had its forward view obstructed by a deckhouse and crane, and no crewmember had been assigned to serve as a lookout.